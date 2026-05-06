A spring chill in the air on Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH: A hard freeze has occurred for most of the state this morning. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for most. The afternoon will be much warmer, however, with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 MPH. A few showers and thunderstorms will form in northwestern Montana and along the Continental Divide after dark.

THURSDAY, MAY 7TH: Some showers and thunderstorms will move through the Helena area in the early morning, with more isolated activity developing in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH.

FRIDAY, MAY 8TH: Most of the day will be dry but mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low 70s, with winds from the west at 10 to 20 MPH. Some showers and thunderstorms will move in late Friday night to north-central Montana.

SATURDAY, MAY 9TH: Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with isolated rain showers, turning partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Mother's Day is looking beautiful with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure builds next week, helping warm and mainly dry weather stick around.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1966)

Low: 23 (1996)

AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1928)

Low: 23 (1919)

AVG: 62/35

MTN