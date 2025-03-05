A Storm System Clips Montana Thursday

We are in store for another mild day across the state. Highs will be in the 40s with a few isolated locations reaching 50 degrees. A weak cold front moved through this morning that brought a trace of snow to the mountains. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and dry.

A storm system's northern extent will reach southern Montana late tonight into tomorrow. Most precipitation will stay south of I-90, but a few isolated snow showers are possible near Helena. An overall colder and cloudier day should be expected for much of the state, with highs only reaching the 30s and low 40s.

By Friday, we will have already started to move in the right direction. The storm system passes and a ridge of high pressure starts to move in. This will bring mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures.

The weekend will be another spring-like few days, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s once again. Clouds will start to build in Saturday night, and the wind picks up Sunday. A chinook wind with an associated arch cloud is likey Sunday into Monday.

Another storm with more seasonable temperatures moves in on Tuesday.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Richland County until 4 PM Wednesday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for Richland County until 4 PM Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, and Red Lodge Foothills from 11 PM Wednesday until 5 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft from 11 PM Wednesday until 11 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and the Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 11 PM Wednesday until 11 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston Area and Paradise Valley from 2 AM Thursday until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, and Northern Sweet Grass from 2 AM Thursday until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon, Southeastern Carbon, and Southern Big Horn from 2 AM Thursday until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 2 AM Thursday until 2 AM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1987)

Low: -27 (2019)

AVG: 43/21

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (1987)

Low: -22 (1947)

AVG: 41/18

Enjoy the day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN