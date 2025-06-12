A stormy stretch continues

Helena stayed mostly dry yesterday due to the dry air, but with each passing day, thunderstorm activity increases the moisture levels in the lower atmosphere near the surface, enhancing the chances for meaningful rainfall. Today will be another day of showers and storms, particularly in northern Montana. But there will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the southwestern mountains.

MTN Severe threat for Friday, June 13th.

Air quality will begin to improve today in the plains as a southeasterly wind picks up and blows smoke back into Canada. However, much of northeast Montana remains under an air quality alert until 9 AM.

Severe weather will be possible for a good majority of the state tomorrow when thunderstorms fire along a cold front in the early afternoon. A few storms will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail, especially in the plains in the late afternoon and early evening.

Although the severe aspect decreases heading into the weekend, pop-up thunderstorms will continue into early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for Blaine, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Hill, McCone, Phillips, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley, and Wibaux Counties until 9 AM Thursday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 9 AM Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 8 PM Thursday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1918)

Low: 33 (1969)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1918)

Low: 32 (1969)

AVG: 71/45

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN