A Stormy Weekend Ahead

Today will be a very nice day across Big Sky Country. Highs in the 60s with mostly sunny conditions. A couple of thunderstorms will enter southwest Montana near the Idaho border late tonight, but quickly diminish before midnight. Eastern Montana will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 40 MPH

Tomorrow will be warm with highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorms will trigger in western Montana by the early afternoon. A few of the storms could produce some locally damaging wind gusts and small hail, but there is no organized severe threat at this time.

Some areas in southern Montana could receive around 2 inches of liquid water Saturday through Monday morning. Wet snow will fall in the Madison, Gallatin, Absaroka, and Beartooth Mountains. A few flakes could fall near Helena, especially around MacDonald Pass early Monday morning, as the system exits the region.

Current model projections have Helena receiving around 0.1 to 0.2 inches of precipitation through the weekend. Generally, more will fall in the south and less in the north.

Another system will round out the Month of April with another shot at showers and thunderstorms. May will be off to a very warm start with highs in the mid to upper 70s late next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 10 AM Friday until 9 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1910)

Low: 19 (1880)

AVG: 60/35

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1910)

Low: 18 (1924)

AVG: 58/32

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN