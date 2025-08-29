A Summery Unofficial End to Summer

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer but the holiday weekend will be very summery with warm temperatures, abundant sunshine and isolated thunderstorms. The storm system that produced beautiful rain late in the workweek will continue to move away this weekend. While the fires got a soaking over the last few days, warmer and drier weather this weekend may result in some activity picking back up. This will be a test to see just how well this storm system did dousing the blazes. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible mainly over the mountains this weekend. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures could get close to 90 on Labor Day. Monday is September 1st, the start of meteorological fall. Most of next week will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist