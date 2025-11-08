A warmer and drier pattern for most of next week

After a windy end to the workweek, calmer conditions set in for the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is expected to build next week, allowing warmer air to return.

Expect a cold next couple of mornings with lows dipping into the 20s. Highs for Saturday will be in the 40s for most of the state, while some warming occurs on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s.

Aside from a minor cold front bringing some wind and slightly cooler air back to the state on Tuesday, an overall inactive week is likely until about Friday afternoon, when another storm system bringing rain and snow comes in off the Pacific.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Western and Central Chouteau County, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 6 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County until 5 AM Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 8 AM Saturday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2006)

Low: -4 (1936)

AVG: 46/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1999)

Low: -9 (1973)

AVG: 47/26