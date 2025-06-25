A weak disturbance brings limited moisture before the heat is on

We can expect increasing cloud cover this afternoon, accompanied by a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Highs will reach the upper 70s to 80s for most.

The Jericho Mountain Fire Public meeting occurred yesterday in Rimini. For updates, see the Facebook post below.

A cold front comes through Montana tomorrow. There will be some scattered thunderstorms along this boundary. Highs will drop by a few degrees for most.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. By next week, high temperatures could reach the 90s. July will be off to a hot and dry start as well. Fire weather conditions will become a concern.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1988)

Low: 36 (1997)

AVG: 78/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1919)

Low: 37 (2022)

AVG: 76/47

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN