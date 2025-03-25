A Weather Roller Coaster Over the Next Few Days

Today ended up being a pretty nice day, other than some rain showers in the morning. Highs were in the 60s.

MTN Prescribed burns taking place near Helena over the next few days.

Tomorrow will be even warmer, as a ridge of high pressure fully encapsulates the western United States. Some locations in Montana will be near daily record-high temperatures. The upper 60s to low 70s will be common.

Thursday will be just as warm, with some afternoon rain showers and a few thunderstorms rolling into western Montana. Most of the day will be spent under partly cloudy skies

Friday, unfortunately, will not be as warm. Highs drop into the 50s and some more active weather moves into the state late. A rain/snow mix will turn into mostly snow overnight and into Saturday morning. Light accumulation may be seen in lower elevations. The heaviest being in the mountains of south-central Montana.

Showery weather will stick around for the beginning of April.

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AVALANCHE WATCH continues for Mid and upper elevations of the Whitefish and Swan Ranges; all elevations of the Flathead Range and portions of Glacier National Park (Lake McDonald and near Marias Pass) until 8 AM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (1999)

Low: -30 (1955)

AVG: 51/27

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1999)

Low: -17 (1955)

AVG: 49/25

Enjoy the day tomorrow!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN