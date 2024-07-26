A Well-Deserved Weekend After Scorching Heat Wave

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for East Glacier and the Hi-Line through 9 PM tonight.

For the first time in two weeks, Helena will experience high temperatures in the 80s. This is much needed after hitting a record daily high of 102 degrees on Wednesday.

With the passage of yesterdays cold front, most of the state will only peak in the mid to upper 80s today. A welcome change in weather pattern after multiple weeks of extreme heat. There will be thunderstorms mainly south of I-90.

Wildfire danger is high again today, but not as bad as yesterday. Most of the state is not under any sort of fire weather alert, however it will still be breezy and dry.

MTN A look at a few of the fires around Missoula as of this morning.

Due to Wednesday's severe thunderstorms in and around Missoula, several new wildfires have sparked around town.

The weekend will be a nice change of pace with the wind reducing speed and temperatures sticking in the mid to upper 80s. There will be some thunderstorms in southwest Montana on Saturday. Helena could see a thunderstorm late Saturday night.

Another small disturbance will move through on Tuesday bringing thunderstorms and increased wind to much of western Montana.

MTN Looks like someone painted the sky over Helena this morning. This is due to the smoke and clouds.

The heat will return to begin August. Models are trending quite warm. I'll have more information on Monday.

Enjoy the slightly cooler-than-average temperatures while they last, because big time heat will return by the middle and end of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2021)

Low: 43 (1999)

AVG: 89/57

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (1933)

Low: 41 (2005)

AVG: 87/53

Have a great weekend!

