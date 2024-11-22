A winter mixture to impact Montana today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties; Western and Central Chouteau County until 11 PM tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Southern High Plains; Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine until 11 PM tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front until 11 PM tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Gates of the Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Helena Valley until 11 PM tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County from 5 AM Saturday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Southern High Plains; Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front from 5 AM Saturday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties; Western and Central Chouteau County from 5 AM Saturday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Southwest Phillips; Northern Valley; Eastern Roosevelt from 9 AM this morning until 5 PM Sunday.

MTN The different precipitation types and how they form.

Freezing rain and icy roadways are likely this morning for the Helena area. A shallow, cold air-mass has set in. Warm air rising over the top of the cold is the key ingredient to produce freezing rain.

Rain and snow showers will begin around the Capital around 7 AM and continue on and off throughout the day. Freezing rain and possibly a few flakes of snow will be the weather we start with, but by around 11 AM to noon, we will see the conversion to just rain. Snow will stay to the north of the Big Belt Mountains.

As temperatures drop tonight, we could see more freezing rain around Helena and to the north of the Big and Little Belt Mountains.

A cold front will come through tomorrow afternoon, and that's when we could see the conversion from rain to snow. A brief burst of snow is possible, but it will not be an all-day event. An inch or two could accumulate in the downtown area by tomorrow night.

Next week starts dry but very cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits to teens. Thanksgiving is trending on the colder side as well.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1954)

Low: -23 (1985)

AVG: 40/21

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1917)

Low: -20 (1985)

AVG: 41/22

