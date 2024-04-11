Above Average Temperatures to Last Through the Weekend

With an upper-level ridge now firmly in place over the state of Montana, temperatures will rise into the 70s by tomorrow and last throughout the weekend.

Today will be dry for the entire state as high pressure has built in to the region. We still have moist flow aloft that will allow clouds to build into western portions of the state later on this afternoon. The east will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow for much of the state. Thunderstorms begin to form in the early afternoon around the ID-MT border and work their way northwestward and make it to Helena between 4 to 6 PM. The severe threat stays in Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho. However, I cannot rule out a stray strong storm or two before the sun sets.

MTN Severe threat for Friday stays to our southwest into portions of Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho. A few storms that reach us can still be strong with some lightning and wind gusts.

Isolated storms will persist in western portions of the state through the weekend. But these chances are low and most everybody will stay dry. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This is by far the best weekend so far this year so make sure you get all those outdoor activities in before a dramatic pattern switch next week.

On Monday afternoon and evening, a cold front will bring thunderstorms to much of the state. A cut off low to our south combined with another low in the northern Rockies will bring much colder and more unsettled conditions to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are trending colder and colder as each model run comes in. I am forecasting upper to mid 30s through that two day span. This can allow for heavy snowfall through that period. There still is uncertainty in the amount of snowfall lower elevations will receive, considering the very warm temperatures preceding the event, but I expect the mountains to receive above 6" at this time. Keep checking back in the coming days for a more updated look.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76° (1949)

Low: 5° (1940)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 77° (1976)

Low: 3° (1940)

AVG: 54/29

Enjoy those warm temps!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

