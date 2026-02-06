Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend

Some of the warmest air ever recorded in February made it feel like spring in many communities around Montana. We are in store for another warmer day today.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH: Friday morning will be a little colder as a weak Canadian boundary moved through the area late last night. Lows will dip to the teens and 20s

The afternoon will be very warm for February again, with most areas still near or above the record daily high criteria, but a few degrees cooler than Thursday. Highs across the state will reach the 50s and 60s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH: A jet streak moves over the Rocky Mountain Front, bringing gusty winds back to north-central Montana. Helena's wind will pick up a bit as well, but not as windy as areas like Great Falls. Gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front could reach up to 75 MPH.

Temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the 50s to mid-60s. Some record highs could even still be broken on Saturday.

Most of the state will be dry, aside from a couple of showers northwest of Kalispell.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH: Gusty winds continue on Sunday in north-central Montana. Gusts up to 75 MPH are once again possible near the Rocky Mountain Front. High temperatures will reach the 50s and low 60s before a cold front moves through late Sunday night.

We will initially see rain on Sunday night, converting over to snow by Monday morning as snow levels drop.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH: Heavy mountain snow will return to the Continental Divide and the mountains of western Montana. At least some light snow is expected in the lower elevations. This could cause some travel issues on Monday morning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Once the weather system passes on Monday. Generally, cooler air sets up for the rest of the week. We will not be anywhere close to record highs.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (2015)

Low: -27 (1936)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 65 (2015)

Low: -34 (2014)

AVG: 36/15

