Active weather day for all of Big Sky Country

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING continues for the Horse Gulch burn scar near Canyon Ferry until 10:15 AM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Powell, Deer Lodge, Granite, and Silver Bow counties, as well as to the north up the continental divide until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison, Gallatin, and Centennial Mountains until 12 PM Friday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for the Horse Gulch burn scar, Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until midnight tonight.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southeast Montana from 11 AM today until 7 PM tonight

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Heavy rain and snow have already started to fall in western Montana this morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a good bit of the higher terrain. There will be severe storms out east.

MTN Rain totals from yesterday's storms.

A washout is expected for most of western Montana today. Up to 1 inch of new rainfall will fall near the Helena area today. We are already seeing ponding on roadways and more flooding issues.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue for most of the day. Temperatures will only reach the 50s before falling down back into the 40s tonight.

Out in eastern Montana, a significant severe threat is developing. We can see wind gusts of over 70 MPH, golf ball sized hail, and an isolated tornado or two. Storms will start to form around noon today and continue through the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and stay weather aware. Here are a few suggestions to receive warnings.

Turn on emergency alerts on your smartphone

NOAA Weather Radio

Download the KTVH app or tune into local coverage over the air

MTN Most of eastern Montana is under a slight (level 2/5) risk for strong wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Showers will continue through the overnight and into early tomorrow morning. We will be dry by the afternoon aside from a few isolated showers and storms in the higher terrain. We will still be on the colder side with highs in the 60s.

The weekend will be very nice. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be dry, but thunderstorms will return to southwest Montana Sunday afternoon.

Another storm system enters the picture next week. Some aspects of it will be similar to the one we are experiencing right now. It will lower temperatures below normal and bring some more, possibly significant, rainfall.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2015)

Low: 22 (1949)

AVG: 75/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1919)

Low: 29 (1949)

AVG: 73/44

Stay weather aware!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com