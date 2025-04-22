Active Weather Persists in North-Central Montana Tuesday

Happy Earth Day! Today will be a slightly cooler day with highs reaching the upper 40s to mid-50s. Some showers and a couple of thunderstorms will form this afternoon in north-central Montana.

A small system will pass through southern Montana Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snow to areas south of I-90. An isolated shower or two could form around Helena, but expect the area to be mainly devoid of precipitation. Highs will be in the 50s.

The next disturbance bringing more widespread activity won't reach us until the weekend.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 10 AM Tuesday until 7 PM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1906)

Low: 17 (1968)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1969)

Low: 8 (1967)

AVG: 57/31

Have a great day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN