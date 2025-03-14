Active Weather Sticking Around Through the Holiday Weekend

The cold front that pushed through Helena yesterday continues its trek eastward this morning, bringing rain and snow to Glasgow, Glendive, and Miles City.

Today will be a cooler day than yesterday. Highs will only reach the upper 30s to mid 40s in Montana. We will be under partly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers forming in the afternoon.

More widespread snow will impact the area on Saturday, lasting through Tuesday. An atmospheric river will dump up to a foot of snow in the mountains during that timeframe. Lower elevations will see a rain/snow mix and accumulation will be minimal.

MTN Here is the snow outlook through Tuesday night. Not a whole lot of accumulation in lower elevations, but the mountains will see significant snow.

Montana stays in an active pattern for most of next week, with some more scattered snow showers possible on the first day of Spring!

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley, and Red Lodge Foothills from until 9 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn County until noon Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2015)

Low: -13 (1906)

AVG: 47/24

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2015)

Low: -16 (1967)

AVG: 46/21

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN