Advisories and Warnings Issued Ahead of Major Spring Storm

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide for Thursday into Saturday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts north-eastern Montana along the Hi-Line from Wednesday morning into Thursday evening.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Lodge Creek in Blaine and Hill Counties until 6PM tonight

An AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect for the Flathead, Swan, and Whitefish mountains, including Glacier National Park, until 6AM this morning **warning has expired but risk stays high for avalanches through today**

Well we have a lot to get prepared for in the coming days across the state. Arctic air has invaded most of northern Montana this morning, dropping temperatures into the teens and 20s in areas like Glasgow, Havre, and Glendive. The arctic air is associated with a cold front that continues its journey southward through the state and will become stationary later today.

The bottom line is, areas to the south of the stationary boundary will stay warm and dry, while to the north is cold and snowy. Snow showers have already formed along the Hi-Line and will continue throughout the day today.

Helena and Great Falls will stay south of the front today, allowing temperatures to climb into the 60s and 50s, respectively.

A weak low pressure system rides the southern border of the state early tomorrow morning bring some rain/snow mix to much of southwestern Montana, including Helena. It is even possible to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Expect the morning commute to be a little rough, especially through mountain passes.

Other than that small disturbance tomorrow morning, we stay mostly dry through the day in the higher elevations south of the Big Belt's and Little Belt's. Temperatures south of the front will be in the 40s and 50s, while north will be in the 20s and 30s accompanied with snow showers.

Snow coverage will be limited on Friday, mainly sticking to the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front and the plains adjacent to the mountains. Snowfall could reach upwards of 2 feet in this area by Saturday morning.

Most of the state will see heavy snowfall throughout the day on Saturday. Mountain valleys and the plains could see 4-8 inches, while areas close to the Hi-Line, which would have seen snow since for multiple days in a row at this point, could see almost a foot.

Snow showers will continue into early next week as well as temperatures slowly start to warm back into the 30s and 40s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71° (1910)

Low: -11° (1913)

AVG: 49/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 73° (1910)

Low: -8° (1913)

AVG: 48/24

Enjoy the last day of warmth!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

