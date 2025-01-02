After a Record Warm 2024, the New Year Starts off Colder

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Southern High Plains; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft until noon Thursday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon

Happy 2025! Helena just came off its second warmest December on record, and its second warmest year on record. Thankfully, 2025 starts on a colder note.

Tomorrow, Highs will be in the low to mid-30s in the valleys of western Montana. The plains will be frigid, only reaching highs in the teens. There will be some light snow that moves through the state later at night. No to little accumulation is expected statewide.

A tricky storm to forecast is coming Friday and Saturday. No doubt, the plains will be cold and snowy. Helena, on the other hand, is the big question mark. This is a similar setup to last weekend's storm. Weather models are still all over the place on whether or not cold air will invade the Helena Valley. At this time, I think we have a 50/50 shot at seeing that cold air move in. But this can still change as this storm gets closer. My very early snow predictions are below. But here are the 2 likely scenarios that would take place.

MTN The current snow total forecast for this weekends storm.

1) Cold air does not make it to Helena, and we see a rain/snow mix with minimal accumulation in the Valley.

2) Cold air reaches us and we see more freezing rain and possibly snow with warmer air overrunning the shallow colder air.

Keep checking back in for the latest forecast.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1939)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1964)

Low: -31 (1924)

AVG: 35/15

Have a happy new year!

MTN Updated 7-day to reflect changes in the forecast.