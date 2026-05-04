After a warm weekend, cooler weather sets in early this week

MONDAY, MAY 4TH: A cold front is pushing through the state today, bringing scattered light rain showers to central and eastern Montana. This will continue to move southward throughout the morning and early afternoon. No significant rain accumulation is expected with this system.

With the front moving through, expect breezy conditions in most areas. Eastern Montana and the southern side of the central island mountain ranges will experience gusts near 40-50 MPH. The Helena Valley could gust up to 40 MPH.

Temperatures decrease significantly today as compared to the warmer weekend. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy conditions.

CINCO DE MAYO: A surface high moves southward just east of the Continental Divide throughout the day. This will lead to another cooler day with highs only reaching the 40s and low 50s.

A few light snow showers will develop in northeast Montana in the morning. There may be just enough instability to get a couple of showers popping over the mountains south of Helena in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, turning partly sunny by the afternoon.

Winds will continue to gust from the north at 20 to 30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH: The morning will be cold, with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Expect a light frost. The afternoon will be much warmer, however, with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 MPH. A few thunderstorms will form in northwestern Montana.

THURSDAY, MAY 7TH: Some showers and thunderstorms will move through the Helena area in the morning, with more activity developing in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Another small disturbance moves through the state on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms, but expect mostly dry and warm weather to begin next week.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1966)

Low: 22 (1996)

AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1936)

Low: 23 (1996)

AVG: 61/34

MTN