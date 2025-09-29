Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
After Monday, temperatures are on a downward trend

Highs from 80s to 50s over the next seven days
Daybreak Weather Forecast (9/29/25)
Today will likely feature the warmest temperatures we will have for the rest of the year as a seasonal shift brings cooler air to Montana over the course of the next week.

Today will be very warm, close to record daily highs. Afternoon temperatures reach the 80s. A few thunderstorms will form around the Continental Divide later in the afternoon and evening.

Several waves of showers will come through almost every day this week, with temperatures cooling by a few degrees each day.

A more potent upper-level low bringing cooler-than-normal temperatures and possibly some mountain snow comes through for the weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 84 (2009)
Low: 19 (1985)
AVG: 67/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 91 (1967)
Low: 21 (1985)
AVG: 66/39

