After Monday, temperatures are on a downward trend

Today will likely feature the warmest temperatures we will have for the rest of the year as a seasonal shift brings cooler air to Montana over the course of the next week.

Today will be very warm, close to record daily highs. Afternoon temperatures reach the 80s. A few thunderstorms will form around the Continental Divide later in the afternoon and evening.

Several waves of showers will come through almost every day this week, with temperatures cooling by a few degrees each day.

A more potent upper-level low bringing cooler-than-normal temperatures and possibly some mountain snow comes through for the weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (2009)

Low: 19 (1985)

AVG: 67/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1967)

Low: 21 (1985)

AVG: 66/39

