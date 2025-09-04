Air Quality Slowly Improves

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for much of Montana west of the Continental Divide.

Thick smoke producing poor air quality conditions will slowly improve for some parts of the state into Friday. Some parts of the state will slowly improve but areas west of the Continental Divide will continue to see higher concentrations of smoke, and eventually some of that smoke could start spreading back east across the state as the flow switches back to the southwest this weekend. A Canadian cold front brought smoke, wind and much cooler air to the state. The wind will settle down and the air quality should be decent for most areas east of the Continental Divide later Thursday night. Canadian high pressure will build in with chilling temperatures falling into the 30s and low 40s for most of the state. Friday will be a pleasant day besides some lingering smoke with mostly sunny skies and temperatures feeling a bit more like fall. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s again. The high pressure will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny to clear conditions on Saturday. A few thunderstorms may return to far western Montana on Saturday afternoon. Some wildfire smoke will start spreading back east by late Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a few late day isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s and wildfire smoke may make for hazy conditions. There will be more thunderstorm activity and cooler temperatures next week. Moisture and cooler temperatures will also move through British Columbia and Washington where several fires have been burning.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist