An Extremely Warm June Leads to a Cooler Start to July.

Throughout the month of June, high temperatures ran 4.2° above normal. Luckily, at least for the first few days of July, we look to stay near or slightly below average.

Today we will be in the 70s for most locations across the state. Numerous showers and storms will be scattered throughout the state as we will be in an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days.

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow with more of the same story. I think there will be slightly less showers and storms around, but Helena still could see a shower or two around. Most of the storminess will be in the north-central plains.

MTN A current look at Hurricane Beryl. This is the earliest hurricane on record to reach category 4 status in the Atlantic Basin. Landfall in the Windward Islands is imminent. Long range models suggest a US landfall in Texas by the weekend.

Wednesday will likely be the coolest days. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s with widespread rain activity for most of the state.

On the 4th of July, ridging starts to build into western Montana. Places like Kalispell and Missoula will be dry and warm. Helena and Great Falls could see some showers and storms earlier in the day, But by the mid-late afternoon we should dry out. The eastern half of the state will have to deal with rain for the evening of the 4th. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

MTN 4th of July forecast. Showers and storms move eastward throughout the day.

The weekend will be hot and mostly dry. A small line of storms moving in from the north is possible on Saturday. But temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s.

It's a little far in advance, but next week is looking quite hot. A strong ridge builds in and stays from this weekend into late next week. We could be looking at triple digit heat by Wednesday, 7/10. Stay tuned.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2021)

Low: 36 (1896)

AVG: 81/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2021)

Low: 35 (1894)

AVG: 79/49

We are half way through 2024, make the second half count!

