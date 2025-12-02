Another chance at some light snow today

Some light snow has moved into the state this morning. A quick period of snow is likely in Helena this afternoon. Some light accumulation is possible, which may create minor travel issues.

Generally speaking, expect about 1-3 inches across lower elevations, with isolated instances of 4-6" in the mountains.

The wind will remain gusty through most of the week near the Continental Divide. This will create opportunities for blowing and drifting snow, especially near the Rocky Mountain Front.

The wind will keep temperatures near to slightly above average this week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the state.

Another round of wintry weather will come through the state on Friday. Details are still a bit unclear on this system, but I expect a mix of rain/snow with slightly warmer temperatures initially. This could lead to icing heading into Saturday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system throughout the week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, and Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, Evaro Hill, and Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Mission Valley, Flathead Valley, Polson, and Flathead Lake until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula until 2 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass and Lolo Pass until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bad Rock Canyon, Polebridge, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Glacier National Park, and Essex until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Georgetown Lake, Butte, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northwest Beaverhead County until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Fergus County below 4500ft, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, and the Helena Valley until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Carter, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 11 AM Tuesday until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills from 5 PM Tuesday until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon from 5 PM Tuesday until 5 AM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2021)

Low: -25 (1985)

AVG: 36/18

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (2021)

Low: -28 (1985)

AVG: 38/19

MTN