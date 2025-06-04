Another cold late-spring morning

Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s for most in the western half of the state this morning. Cloud cover and some light rain showers kept the air milder in the eastern plains. Showers and a few storms will develop over the Rocky Mountain Front and the Big Belt Mountains this afternoon.

There may be a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, but we are expecting an overall nice day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Friday should be a dry day. It will be a little breezy in north-central Montana. Highs warm into the 70s and low 80s.

A dry, Canadian cold front pushes through the plains on Saturday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and some wildfire smoke.

Thunderstorms and wet weather return to the forecast in the middle of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1988)

Low: 31 (1998)

AVG: 71/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1988)

Low: 32 (1998)

AVG: 70/44

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN