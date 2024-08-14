Another Day of Isolated Thunderstorms

Storms won't be as widespread as yesterday, but they will be around this afternoon in the mountains of western Montana. Temperatures stay on the cooler side today with highs in the 70s and 80s.

We have had a nice streak of cooler than average highs over the past week. That will continue today with the high in Helena only expected to reach around 80°. The streak won't last forever though, as temperatures will return to the upper 80s and 90s for the weekend.

MTN We have had 8 days in a row of below normal temperatures.

A more organized storm system enters western Montana late tomorrow, bringing scattered thunderstorms to Helena by the late afternoon and early evening. Great Falls will see storms after dark and last into the day on Friday.

MTN Setup for Thursday. Late night showers and storms are expected along the cold front.

Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Isolated storms will return quickly on Sunday as temperatures warm into the 90s for some communities.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2003)

Low: 36 (1995)

AVG: 86/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1971)

Low: 36 (1995)

AVG: 84/51

