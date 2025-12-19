Another day of stronger wind

Wind has howled across the state again this Friday morning as another storm system makes its way through the state. Gusts around 60 MPH are possible in Helena today.

A cold front coming through the area from north to south today will produce rain around Helena through the morning. A few snowflakes may fall around noon to 1 PM. Accumulation is not expected. We will spend most of the day in the 30s and 40s.

The wind is expected to decrease over the weekend, with temperatures remaining in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions are expected outside of a few mountain snow showers west of town.

Showers will return by Sunday night into Monday, but this storm system is looking on the weaker side. The wind will not be as strong, and light precipitation across the area.

Christmas week will be warmer-than-normal with a few small-scale storm systems rolling through.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NWS Weather and Hazards Viewer

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (2004)

Low: -30 (1924)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (2004)

Low: -25 (1990)

AVG: 35/15

MTN