Another Morning of Brutal Cold

Wednesday morning was bitter cold once again across the state. Parts of the Helena Valley dropped into the -30s! Widespread negative teens and 20s were common. There is a high chance that tomorrow morning will be similar.

(Watch Meteorologist Joey Biancone create snow with hot water)

Wind will pick up slightly in the plains on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Blowing snow is likely near the Rocky Mountain Front and the Beartooth Foothills. Most locations will warm into the upper teens and low 20s before another arctic front comes through late Thursday into Friday.

Widespread snow will return on Friday for Valentine's Day. A center of low pressure passes to the south of Montana, creating an overrunning snow event for southwest and central portions of the state. I recommend dates be planned indoors. There will not be a ton of snow that falls with this storm. Light accumulations of 1-3" in lower elevations.

MTN A center of low pressure to the south, combined with another arctic airmass, will create the potential for widespread snow Thursday night into Saturday morning.

We stay in an active weather pattern through the weekend and into early next week. Pacific moisture coming in will combat the arctic air. Generally, next week will be more bearable.

WEATHER ALERTS:

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County until 11 AM Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Daniels, Northern Phillips, Northern Valley, and Sheridan Counties until 11 AM Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of the state until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Madison County until noon Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for southwestern Montana along and south of Interstate 90, Meagher County Valleys, and Canyon Ferry Area until 11 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central and north central Montana until 11 AM Thursday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1921)

Low: -30 (1905)

AVG: 36/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1934)

Low: -33 (2021)

AVG: 36/15

Stay warm!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

