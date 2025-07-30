Another round of storms is expected on Wednesday afternoon

A significant earthquake occurred off the east coast of Russia yesterday evening. It registered as an 8.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale and the sixth strongest in recorded history. This is causing significant coastal impacts to Russia, Japan, Alaska, and the Pacific Coast of the mainland United States.

Back in Montana, our active weather pattern continues today with more thunderstorms this afternoon in southern Montana. The stronger-than-normal summertime Aleutian Low continues to feed plenty of moisture into the state. There will be another round of isolated storms in the higher terrain south of Helena late in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather should stay in the southern plains, south of I-94.

Thunderstorms will be more widespread across the forecast area tomorrow and Friday. Flash flooding will be of concern in urban areas and burn scars.

Highs this week stay in the low to mid 80s, while lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

This pattern starts to change towards the middle of next week, with higher pressure building leading to warmer and drier conditions.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Carter, Powder River, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud Counties from noon Wednesday until midnight Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Flathead/Mission Valleys from 6 PM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2022)

Low: 42 (1995)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1934)

Low: 43 (1892)

AVG: 87/53

Have a great Wednesday

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist