Another Spring Storm to Dump Rain and Snow This Weekend

A small weather system will pass through the area today. In the afternoon, some isolated showers and a couple of thunderstorms will form in the mountains. Today's highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a windy day along the border of the Dakotas, with wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with a lot of the state reaching the 60s. Some isolated showers and storms will form in the afternoon. By the evening, a line of heavier showers and thunderstorms will move from the southwest towards the northeast through Montana. Rain will last into the night and through the day on Sunday.

A colder day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Significant amounts of snow are possible in southern Montana. Snow levels drop to about 5 to 6 thousand feet Sunday night into Monday morning.

There will still be showers and storms around next week, but not as widespread as this past week and this weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Carter and Fallon Counties until 1 PM Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2006)

Low: 28 (1986)

AVG: 67/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1988)

Low: 30 (1974)

AVG: 65/39

