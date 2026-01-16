Another windy day in eastern Montana

A cold front that came through Montana yesterday has brought very gusty winds to the eastern plains this morning. Wind will continue to be strong in that region of the state today.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th: After several days of highs reaching the 50s and 60s across the state, we get a dose of reality with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s later today. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with lighter winds in Helena. Winds will still be gusty in the central and eastern plains at times. Wind chill values in eastern Montana will be approaching the single digits and teens above and below zero.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17th: Morning temperatures will be quite cold for a lot of the state, dipping into the teens for most. Wind chills in northeast Montana can dip as low as 32 below zero. Highs will warm back above average for north-central Montana with a downslope wind picking up off the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs reach the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the region. Helena will be in a temperature inversion, so the high may only get into the low 40s.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18th: Another cold front from the north will come through the state early in the morning. This is a very similar setup to Thursday's front. Wind east of Interstate 15, colder temperatures, and isolated snow showers near the Big Belt, Little Belt, and Highwood Mountains, as well as the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19th: A mostly sunny day with lighter winds. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s for most.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: A more significant shot of cold air is trending more likely towards the back half of next week. Some snow may accompany this cold front as well, but specifics are still a little murky at this time, as models are having a tough time with the changing large-scale weather pattern.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Powder River Counties until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for southern Big Horn County until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Judith Gap and Southern Wheatland County until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for portions of central and south central Montana until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for a portion of northeast Montana until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Daniels, Northern Valley, Sheridan, and Roosevelt Counties until 5 PM Friday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Daniels, Northern Valley, Sheridan, and Roosevelt Counties from noon Thursday until 5 AM Friday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Bears Paw Mountains and all of Blaine County from Saturday afternoon until Saturday night

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1974)

Low: -37 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1973)

Low: -27 (1930)

AVG: 35/15

