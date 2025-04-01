April is Fooling Montana with Winter Weather

Snow will continue around the Helena area for most of the day. A few raindrops may mix in this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for the state.

A relatively small but intense cluster of showers is positioned directly over Helena and will remain there for the rest of today. This will lead to significant accumulation in the mountains, with some peaks receiving about 2 feet. The Helena Valley looks to receive around the 1-2 inch range, with the downtown and higher terrain to get around 2-6 inches.

Power outages and dangerous travel will remain a concern for the rest of today.

As we stay in an upper-level roughing pattern, daily snow shower chances persist Wednesday through Friday with cooler-than-normal temperatures. A cold front will bring more snow to lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday.

The pattern will change heading into the weekend. Warmer and drier weather returns with highs reaching the 60s by Sunday. Those conditions will last into the beginning of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, and Southern Rocky Mountain Front until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains and Meagher County Valleys until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains until 6 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Lolo Pass and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for MacDonald Pass, Butte, Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Gates of the Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Southern High Plains until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northwest Beaverhead County until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Madison River Valley, and Missouri Headwaters until 6 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Southern Big Horn until 6 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Park; Judith Gap; Paradise Valley; Livingston Area; Beartooth Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Melville Foothills; Southern Wheatland until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Red Lodge Foothills from 6 PM Tuesday until 6 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (1966)

Low: -10 (1936)

AVG: 53/29

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2021)

Low: -5 (1936)

AVG: 51/27

Stay safe today!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN