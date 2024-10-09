As Milton approaches Florida, Montana stays hazy

Historic Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near the Tampa Bay area within the next 24 hours. As Florida residents prepare for tropical conditions, Montanans will deal with smoke yet again.

As of 8 AM, Hurricane Milton is a strong category 4 storm with winds of 155 MPH. It is currently projected to make landfall early Thursday morning to the south of Tampa Bay. Locations south of Tampa should be on high alert. As much as 15 feet of storm surge is expected in those areas. Check in for the latest updates at 5,6, and 10 tonight on MTN News.

Back in our state, it will be on the hotter side today, with high temps in the low to mid-80s. A few places could approach record highs. expect mostly sunny sky conditions.

Smoke is the story in southwest Montana as usual this week. The smoke may travel a bit further north than it has the last few days. Great Falls will likely be hazy today.

A cold front will through the state tomorrow that will give some of the state relief from the smoke, but southwest Montana will stay smokey even after the front passes

A few light showers are possible behind the cold front on Thursday afternoon and evening. No significant rain accumulation is expected.

The return of near-normal high temperatures will occur this weekend with most of us in the 60s. High pressure moves in and will keep us mostly sunny to clear.

A ridge builds in next week and we could see record warmth once again, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (1942)

Low: 6 (1985)

AVG: 62/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (1971)

Low: 6 (1985)

AVG: 61/35

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN