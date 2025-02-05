Atmospheric River Comes to an End in Montana

We had heavy snow some through the Helena area Wednesday morning. Activity will continue until about noon. We will be left with scattered mountain snow showers in the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will begin to warm today with a slight west wind developing. Highs in the western valleys will reach the teens and 20s, while the plain will still be stuck in the single digits.

We will have a bit of a break from snowy weather tomorrow, with partly cloudy conditions. Just some mountain snow showers in southwestern Montana will be present. We continue to warm back into the teens and 20s for most areas.

Friday will be the return of wintry weather, as another center of low moves to our south. Light snow will impact most of the day. 1-3 inches for lower elevations can be expected at this point in the forecast.

Unsettled weather will be around this weekend, but less widespread. Arctic air returns to begin next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Phillips, Southwest Phillips, Northern Valley, and Eastern Roosevelt Until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains Until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Hill County and Northern Blaine County Until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Lolo Pass and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Evaro Hill, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, and Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Butte, MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Georgetown Lake, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Canyon Ferry Area and Helena Valley until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Missouri Headwaters until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern High Plains, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Western and Central Chouteau County, Cascade County below 5000ft, Gates of the Mountains, and the Meagher County Valleys until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, and Northwest Beaverhead County until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Gallatin Valley until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bears Paw, Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Garfield and McCone Counties until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Richland County until 5 PM Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Canyon Ferry Area, Gates of the Mountains, Helena Valley, Cascade County below 5000ft, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, and Western and Central Chouteau County until 11 AM Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass until 11 AM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (2007)

Low: -28 (1893)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1941)

Low: -27 (2014)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Wednesday!

