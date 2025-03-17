Atmospheric River Moves South For St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day! It's going to be a cooler day than yesterday. Highs in the 40s should be expected for outdoor festivities. The atmospheric river has moved south, affecting the Billings area today and tomorrow. We will see scattered snow showers develop this afternoon in the western mountains.

Tomorrow will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the 30s and 40s. Scattered afternoon snow showers are expected once again.

Wednesday will be a nice break with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

The first day of Spring will be unsettled with rain and snow along a cold front. It will also be windy. The highs will reach the 40s and 50s.

We stay active through the weekend, with a significant warmup coming next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until noon Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 6 PM Monday until midnight Tuesday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the mountains around Cooke City, West Yellowstone, and Island Park until 6 AM Tuesday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the Centennial Mountains near Island Park and the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone until 6 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass and Lolo Pass until 9 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, and Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon until 9 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for MacDonald Pass, Georgetown Lake, Butte, Homestake Pass, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston until 9 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley, and Red Lodge Foothills from 6 PM Monday until midnight Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, Carter, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud from 11 PM Monday until midnight Monday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2007)

Low: -9 (1906)

AVG: 48/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2007)

Low: -14 (1965)

AVG: 47/23

Have a happy and safe St. Patrick's Day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN