Auroras shine across Montana and the rest of America

A solar storm that rivaled May's event gave us plenty to see
How about that light show! The sun has been so active this year. We may even have another round tonight. However, it won't be as strong as last night, and most of Montana will be dealing with at least partly cloudy skies.

Aurora forecast for tonight.

At least the smoke is finally giving us a break. This weekend, north winds will keep most of the heavy smoke out of Helena and southwest Montana after about a week of bad air quality.

Today will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy conditions once again. We should stay dry.

This weekend, a surface high will keep us clear and around seasonal temperatures—the 60s and 70s for most of the region.

If you're looking for weekend plans, check out the fall foliage!

Sunday night and Monday morning will be very cold, with temperatures in western valleys approaching freezing.

To begin the next work week, it will be hot once again. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will move in around the middle of the week. This will be a strong front. Much colder air and finally some precipitation is looking likely as of now. Even some mountain snow!

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 83 (1995)
Low: 14 (2009)
AVG: 60/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 90 (1934)
Low: 10 (2009)
AVG: 60/34

Have a great weekend!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone
Instagram: joeybianconewx
Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

