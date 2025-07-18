Beautiful Weekend Before More Moisture

It's the hottest time of year but this weekend's weather will be very pleasant, not too hot, not too cold, not that stormy, the porridge is just right. This weekend will be more like typical summer. Saturday will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s. A few strong storms are possible over far eastern Montana. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s and wind gusting to 20mph. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Early next week another July cooldown is likely with a good chance of moisture. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back down in the 70s and 80s. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy, cool, with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will start to clear out with just a few lingering isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will heat up a bit toward the final weekend of July.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist