Beginning of June Looks Much Warmer

A FROST ADVISORY continues for much of the state west of the continental divide through 8 AM this morning.

After a bit of a cooler end to May across the state, we are in store for a warmer than average start to June this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s with some isolated showers in the mountains.

Today will be a pleasant day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to even low 70s for most of the state. Mostly sunny skies as a slight ridging pattern builds in. A few showers and storms will be present in the northeast.

MTN Mostly below average temperatures dominated the second half of May in Helena, but that looks to change coming up in June.

To start the weekend, We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day on Saturday to then lead to some isolated showers and storms in the southwestern mountains. We could even get a shower as far north as Great Falls. But I think most of us will be on the drier side. Temperatures will warm slightly into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday. Showers will be around but I think Helena stays dry.

On Monday, another cold front advances through the state, cooling temps slightly into Tuesday and bringing some heavier showers and thunderstorms to much of the area. These storms at this time do not appear to be on the severe side, as favorable conditions for severe weather were not observed in the latest model runs.

MTN Another storm system affects the state on Monday, but this does not seem like a strong one as severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures drop behind the front back into the 60s briefly.

The middle of next week will be very warm. the mid 80s will be in store for the entire region with mostly dry conditions.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1956)

Low: 27 (1917)

AVG: 70/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1972)

Low: 28 (1917)

AVG: 68/43

