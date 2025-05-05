Beneficial Rain To Begin the Week

Heavy rain continues to fall across Montana today. Several locations like Helena, Great Falls, Carter, and Cascade have received over an inch of rain so far, with more on the way. A cold front brought the initial wave of rain last night. Upslope flow will feed more moisture to the state today. Areas will start to dry out from north to south through the afternoon hours. Some highs, especially in southwestern Montana, will only reach the 30s and 40s.

Most areas in western Montana will be dry tomorrow. We will also be on a warming trend once again. Highs will reach the 60s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Wednesday will be a nice day with dry conditions and highs in the 70s.

A small disturbance with a weak cold front passes by on Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry.

More impactful weather returns to Montana around Mother's Day.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass until 9 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until 9 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until midnight Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 6 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 3 PM Monday until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills from 6 PM Monday until noon Tuesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 9 PM Monday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1947)

Low: 17 (1954)

AVG: 62/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1985)

Low: 16 (1954)

AVG: 60/34

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist