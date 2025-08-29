Better weather for Labor Day weekend

With over half an inch of rain recorded in Helena yesterday, stormy weather continues across the state today. Expect mostly cloudy skies in western Montana with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the 60s and 70s once again.

Labor Day weekend will be nice. We may start with some fog in the morning, but it should quickly burn off after sunrise. Clouds and storms move into eastern Montana on Saturday, with only a few isolated storms over the Continental Divide. Highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will be dry across most of the state, with highs warming into the 80s for everyone. Mostly sunny skies will be present.

The warmest day of the next week will be Labor Day itself, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. A few isolated storms will form in the western Mountains, but expect mainly dry conditions.

A minor cold front moves through the area around midweek, but it is looking less likely that it will bring meaningful rainfall. It will usher in slightly cooler temperatures.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2005)

Low: 37 (1975)

AVG: 80/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2005)

Low: 34 (1992)

AVG: 79/47

Have a great holiday weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN