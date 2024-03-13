Big Belt Snow Showers Trigger Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until 6 PM this evening

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for West Yellowstone, Big Sky, Targhee Pass, and Raynolds Pass until 6 PM this evening

Happy Wednesday everyone! This is the first of many web stories from me in the mornings. Hope you all find these informative and helpful to assist in starting your day.

We will continue to experience periods of rain/snow mix throughout the morning hours. As temperatures continue to warm past the freezing point, expect snow to turn to rain in lower elevations. This will make for a little bit of a messy commute this morning, especially through the mountain passes. The Big Belt Mountains obtained a Winter Weather Advisory last night that continues to 6 PM tonight.

Snow showers will stick to the mountains in the afternoon today and bring light snow accumulation.

Our wind shifts from the west to the north today, driving in cooler temperatures for much of the state, as highs stay around the 40s.

Our skies will clear after today and warmer than average temperatures dominate much of the state as higher pressure build in and our west wind returns going into St. Patrick's Day Weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69° (2003)

Low: -14° (1969)

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69° (2003)

Low: -19° (1897)

Have a great day - Joey

