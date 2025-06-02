Big Cooldown After Warm Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains into Tuesday morning.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot and Flathead valleys tonight.

Some towns in Montana had record highs last weekend but Monday's weather was a reminder that it is still spring. Cooler temperatures and widespread showers, even some mountain snow, moved through most of the state. Tuesday will be similar with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be slightly below average in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will be a little drier and warmer but there will still be isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. After that, it's a nice stretch of warmer and drier weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 with a very isolated thunderstorm or two mainly over the mountains. This weekend will be another warm one with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a dry cold front that cross the state later Saturday into Saturday night. There will be a good wind shift from the west to the north on Saturday afternoon and temperatures will cool off briefly. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Temperatures could warm even more on Monday with some areas getting close to 90.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist