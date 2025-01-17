Bitter Cold Air Moves into Montana this Weekend

After yesterday's wind and warmth, cold air is surging southward in what is expected to be our first major arctic outbreak of the season. Yesterday's highs were in the upper 40s to low 50s, and they will be in the single digits by Saturday.

To address the elephant in the room, the inversion broke in Helena yesterday afternoon. We were in the low to mid-30s most of the day, but by around 2:45 PM, winds picked up. By 3 PM, we warmed 15 degrees and reached the low 50s.

There was a strong jet streak aloft, the mountains were in the 40s and 50s during most of the daytime. Even with the strong inversion in place, it was not enough to hold off the downslope winds as high pressure over southwest Montana moved away, lowering the pressure in the Helena Valley and therefore increasing the surface pressure gradient.

Regardless, there is still high confidence that extremely cold air will make its way into the area beginning today.

Snow will also be around for the beginning half of the weekend. There are winter weather advisories for northerly upslope areas in the plains through tomorrow around noon. less than and inch to 3 inches is possible, depending on the proximity to the mountains. In general, most locations will be looking at about an inch on average.

Highs will only reach the single digits and low teens statewide through MLK Day. Morning wind chills could be as low as -30 to -40 in some cases, especially Monday morning.

Hypothermia and frostbite are concerns with temperatures this low. Dress warm and stay indoors if you are able.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Bears Paw Mountains, and Southern Blaine until 11 AM Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Southwest Phillips County until 9 AM Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, and Gates of the Mountains until 3 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for The Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains until noon Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until noon Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Mission Valley, Polson, Essex, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, and Polebridge from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from 8 PM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1919)

Low: -32 (1930)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1914)

Low: -29 (1930)

AVG: 35/15

Stay warm this weekend!

