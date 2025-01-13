Bitter Cold Air Returns Towards the End of the Week

Slightly below to near normal temperatures stick around today for much of the state. Scattered snow showers will affect eastern Montana. The totals will be light. This is going to move out of the state by tomorrow morning and leave us with dry conditions for the middle of the week.

Clearing skies by tomorrow morning will cause some inversion in southwestern valleys. This will make places like Helena, Bozeman, Missoula, and Butte the colder parts of the state for the next few days.

The plains will gradually warm into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday and Thursday due to a stronger Chinook wind developing.

A Canadian cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday, bringing accumulation snow back to the state with much colder air. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will reach below zero.

These temperatures will last into at least the beginning of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1945)

Low: -36 (2024)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1986)

Low: -37 (2024)

AVG: 35/15

