Bitter cold begins to exit Tuesday

The whole country is dealing with this arctic outbreak, not just Montana. We will see significant accumulating snow along the Gulf Coast early this week!

This will be the last day of the very dangerous cold air. Cold weather alerts will start to be shaved off by noon today. Warming Chinook Winds pick up tonight and blow the cold air out. Winds could be gusty at times, 50-60 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Scattered snow showers will be around the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be light for most areas, but northerly up-slopes and mountains could see isolated instances of 3-9 inches.

More significant snow will come along on Friday. Northerly up-slope areas will be favored for the most snowfall. Colder air returns for the weekend.

——————————————————————————————————————————

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 5 PM Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 8 PM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Northern Sweet Grass from 8 PM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, and Melville Foothills from 2 AM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Phillips, Northern Valley, Richland, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, and Wibaux Counties until 4 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for McCone and Prairie Counties until 4 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until 5 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Carter and Fallon Counties until 11 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Custer and Powder River until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Snowy and Judith Mountains from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Snowy and Judith Mountains from 2 AM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 2 AM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bears Paw Mountains from 6 PM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bears Paw Mountains from 6 PM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 6 PM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1950)

Low: -36 (1954)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (2005)

Low: -33 (1954)

AVG: 36/15

Stay warm today!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN