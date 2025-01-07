Blowing Snow to Cause Issues in the Plains

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from 11 AM Wednesday until 5 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine from 9 AM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from noon Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 11 PM Tuesday until 5 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Today will be a dry day as wind will begin to pick up along the Rocky Mountain Front. Some areas in the plains will be a bit warmer. But most will still only have highs in the teens and 20s. The valleys of western Montana will be similar to Monday's highs.

Fog has encompassed the Helena Valley and will stick around for the next few hours. An inversion is in place as of Tuesday morning.

More light snow will move on Wednesday. Some lower elevations could see an additional 1-3 inches with this small disturbance.

A more significant storm system moves in yet again for Friday and Saturday. with cold air returning behind it.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1902)

Low: -32 (1888)

AVG: 31/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2003)

Low: -30 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN