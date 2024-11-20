Bomb Cyclone affecting Pacific Northwest will influence Montana weather

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for Sheridan County until 11 AM today

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Carter and Fallon Counties until 3 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Western Roosevelt, Dawson, and Wibaux Counties until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Roosevelt and Richland Counties until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Kootenai/Cabinet and Lower Clark Fork regions until 11 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains until 11 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Glacier National Park from 11 AM today until 11 AM Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 11 AM today

A "bomb cyclone" is impacting the Pacific Northwest bringing heavy rain, snow, and wind. That moisture will reach Montana over the next few days, but will not be as severe.

The particular cyclone that has "bombed out" beat the 24 millibars in 24 hours threshold by over three times that amount.

This storm will start influencing western Montana today. Increasing clouds with snow showers west of the continental divide. Highs will only reach the 30s for much of the state.

Moisture will increase as the storm moves further inland throughout the week. Freezing rain is likely for many southwest Montana valleys on Thursday and Friday.

We could be looking at a few inches of lower-elevation snow Friday night into Saturday. Behind this system is very cold temperatures. Highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits to begin next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1966)

Low: -17 (1900)

AVG: 41/21

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1936)

Low: -19 (1900)

AVG: 42/23

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

