Clear Skies Except Prescribed Burn Smoke

It was another wonderful late September day with warm temperatures and sunny skies, good to get outside and good for prescribed burns. The US Forest Service is conducting a large prescribed burn south of Helena and the smoke plume is now extending out to central Montana. Skies are crystal clear again besides a touch of smoke. Warm days and cool nights should bring out some great fall foliage color, but don't forget about the fire danger as this dry, warm and sometimes windy pattern sticks around. Thursday will be another sunny, warm and breezy day with highs in the 70s and 80s. A weak front will move through on Friday with some wind and cooler highs in the 70s. Temperatures will come right back up for the first weekend of autumn. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely to return early next week into the start of October.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist