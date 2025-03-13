Clouds, Rain, and Snow Will Eclipse Montana

Today will be an active one across the state. A cold front will bring clouds, rain, snow, thunderstorms, and wind to various areas.

The total lunar eclipse tonight will be hard to spot across "the lack of" Big Sky Country. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected for much of the state around the maximum eclipse tonight.

SNOW: Accumulating snow will fall in southwest Montana, mainly in Beaverhead, Gallatin, and Madison Counties. Up to a foot can coat the mountaintops. The main timeframe for this is late tonight into late tomorrow night. We will also see about 2-4" of snow in the Big Belts

SNOW SQUALLS: Snow squalls will develop along the cold front from the I-90 corridor to Helena. This can create hazardous driving conditions, with lowered visibility and slick roads. These will come through in the late morning to early afternoon hours.

THUNDERSTORMS: A few isolated thunderstorms will form on and ahead of the cold front in the afternoon and evening. This will mainly be in the plains of central Montana. High temperatures in the 60s with low levels of CAPE (energy) create an environment for weak thunderstorms. There is no severe threat.

WIND: As the front passes, most areas will see an increase in wind speed. Gusts of up to 30 MPH will be common. Isolated gusts in southern Montana this morning could reach 60 MPH.

Friday will be a cooler day in the wake of the cold front. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s. Aside from a few scattered mountain snow showers, a dryer day is expected.

Diurnal scattered snow showers will develop in the mountains on Saturday and Sunday. Another weather system will move through Sunday night and Monday morning bringing another round of rain and snow.

St. Patty's day is looking a little soggy and gloomy. I'd recommend taking plans indoors.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northwest Beaverhead County until midnight Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 6 AM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 6 AM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bridger Mountains, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River Valley from 5 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bridger Mountains, Big Belt Mountains, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River Valley from 5 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley, and Red Lodge Foothills from 6 PM Thursday until 9 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 9 PM Thursday until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn County from midnight Thursday until noon Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2003)

Low: -14 (1969)

AVG: 47/24

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2003)

Low: -19 (1897)

AVG: 45/21

Good luck viewing the eclipse!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

