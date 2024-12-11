Cloudy and Unsettled Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Rosebud; Custer; Powder River; Carter; Southern Rosebud; and Southern Big Horn counties until noon today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Garfield, Petroleum, and Southwest Phillips Counties until noon today

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Livingston Area; Beartooth Foothills until 11 AM today

Today, highs will reach the low to mid-40s for Helena and Great Falls. The 30s will be more common across the state. Colder air will be in place for the next few days in eastern Montana, and highs will only be in the teens and 20s.

Scattered snow showers will occur in the plains, northwest, and Helena areas today. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions will persist throughout the day.

Wind will begin to pick back up in north-central Montana late this week, helping to warm some locations above 50 degrees, especially on Saturday.

A couple of rounds of unsettled weather will impact us over the weekend and early next week. As of right now, most snow accumulation will likely stay west of the Continental Divide.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (2004)

Low: -22 (1961)

AVG: 33/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1993)

Low: -26 (1932)

AVG: 36/17

Have a great Wednesday!

