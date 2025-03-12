Cloudy and Warm Wednesday

Today will be a warm and mostly cloudy day. Most locations will top off in the 50s and 60s. Convective rain showers will form southwest Montana and move northeast through the afternoon. A few lightning strikes are possible. Wind will be increasing in the valleys of southwest Montana. Light rain will move east of Lewistown overnight.

A major weather system with an associated cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Snow squalls are possible in the afternoon as the front pushes eastward. A few thunderstorms may pop ahead and along the cold front into the plains of central and eastern Montana in the late afternoon and early evening with just enough instability and daytime heating.

Friday will be a cooler day in the wake of the cold front. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s. Aside from a few isolated mountain snow showers, a dry day is expected.

Diurnal scattered snow showers will develop in the mountains on Saturday and Sunday. Another weather system will move through Sunday night and Monday morning bringing another round of rain and snow.

St. Patty's day is looking a little soggy and gloomy.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northwest Beaverhead County from midnight Wednesday until midnight Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 6 AM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2007)

Low: -12 (1950)

AVG: 46/23

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2007)

Low: -18 (1897)

AVG: 45/21

