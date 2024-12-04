Cold Air Advances Through the Plains

A cold air mass will advance toward the southwest today into the plains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s for most of the plains, but areas closer to the Rocky Mountain Front will be slightly warmer into the 40s.

Helena will be in the mid-40s due to a valley inversion. Light wind today for the Helena Valley and many locations across the state. But it will begin to pick up tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, and then in the Helena Valley on Friday.

Saturday we could potentially see record-breaking daily high temperatures for many locations, especially Helena and areas close to the mountains. A strong downslope wind will develop and warm some of the state 20-25 degrees above the normal highs for this time of year.

A cold front proceeds through Montana Saturday into Sunday. The precipitation will start as scattered mountain rain showers on Saturday and transition into more widespread

snow on Sunday. Accumulations of half a foot or more seem likely in the mountains, but some light valley and plains snow are possible as well.

Next week will begin on a cooler note with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1918)

Low: -24 (1972)

AVG: 35/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1987)

Low: -23 (2013)

AVG: 38/19

